Mallika Singh dons 10-kg lehenga for ‘Pracchand Ashok’

Mallika Singh, who essays the role of Kaurwaki, donned a resplendent 10-kg lehenga for a wedding sequence in Colors’ magnum opus Pracchand Ashok. Made of sheer material, the lehenga had delicate embroidery, reminiscent of ancient artistry, casting a spell on the beholders. Completing her look with a cascade of glistening gems, rani haar, and traditional jewellery, including maang tika, jhumkas, nose ring, and kamar band, Mallika epitomised bridal grace and elegance.

Mallika shared, “For the wedding sequence, I dress up as a bride of the Mauryan era, and the look evokes the grandeur of that period. The lehenga that I donned has the elements of the regal trends of that time, such as light fabric and heavy embroidery, and stone and mirror work. Wearing this gorgeous creation that weighs about 10-kg had its challenges, like dealing with the heat and walking swiftly. Despite the challenges, it felt empowering to wear the character’s poise and grace along with the very heavy

lehenga.”