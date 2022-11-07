Manav Vij, who will be seen in the Indian adaption of Israeli series Fauda, titled Tanaav, says any adaptation takes a story into a new setting, which makes it as good as new

Sheetal

Actor Manav Vij will be essaying the role of a Special Forces’ officer fighting militants in Kashmir in upcoming SonyLiv series Tanaav. The web series is officially adapted from Israeli thriller Fauda, which has been appreciated the world over.

The entire team worked really hard. To prepare for the role, we had to undergo training as Special Forces’ soldiers.

Manav was last seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which was also an adaptation of well-known English film The Forest Gump. Ask him about a well-made adaptation that he enjoyed watching in the recent past and Manav says there are many, “Adaptation is retelling of a story in a different environment, circumstance and cultural influence, which makes it as good as new.” Manav knew about the original series Fauda before the offer to play the central character came his way. He adds, “I had watched Fauda and really liked it. When I got the offer to play a role in its adaptation, Tanaav, I looked at it as a fresh story that needed to be told from a different angle. Audiences have evolved and don’t want single-toned narratives today.”

Little wonder then, the trailer got a positive reaction from viewers and surpassed 45 million views!

Great team

In Manav’s opinion, teamwork was the most exciting part of the whole shooting experience. The actor adds, “Everybody got along so well; the entire team worked really hard and with a lot of dedication. To prepare for the role, we had to undergo proper training as Special Forces’ soldiers. From wielding weapons to hand-to-hand combat, everything was included in this training.”

As Fauda’s fourth season is still in its development phase, it makes Tanaav a promising series with follow-up seasons. Manav doesn’t find it hard to return to his character when needed for another season. “Isn’t this what we are paid for as actors? I have no problem in becoming any character that I essayed back in the day if the role demands it,” he explains. The actor is also happy to have got a chance to work with famous director Sudhir Mishra and co-director Sachin Mamta Krishn.

Tanaav, created by Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz, who developed Fauda, is produced by Applause Entertainment. The show will premiere on SonyLIV on November 11.