Mandeep Kaur Sandhu and Aditya Lakhia join Deepak Tijori-directorailTipppsy, which is a thriller based in Goa

Remember the 90s films Aashiqui, Khiladi, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa? One of the prominent actors of these yesteryear hits, Deepak Tijori, is returning to the silver screen once more as actor-director. The film, Tipppsy, releasing this Friday is about four friends celebrating a bachelorette party in Goa, which goes awry as they discover a dead body the next day!

Tipppsy is an Indianised version of famous Hollywood film Hangover, has a total female cast at the helm, including Alankrita Sahai, Kainaat Arora, Sonia Birje, Natasha Suri, Aditya Lakhia and Mandeep Kaur Sandhu. While Tijori plays a cop, Jacob, who leads the investigation, Mandeep Kaur Sandhu, a resident of Yamunagar, will debut as a police officer, Jessy Lobo. We talk to Sandhu and Aditya Lakhia, who will essay the character of Dr Gerard.

Sandhu says, “I am the daughter of an Army officer, so donning a uniform in this movie was a dream come true.”

On the other hand, Lakhia, known for his iconic role in Lagaan, says, “It is very different from the roles I’ve essayed before. I play a doctor in this film, who helps the girls when they are in trouble.”

About the director, he says, “I have worked with Deepak in films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, but in those films we were fellow actors. In Tipppsy, I was directed by him and it was really different feeling. Apart from Deepak being a friend, he’s an extremely meticulous, honest and sharp director, whose craftsmanship in the art of filmmaking is excellent.”

Hello ladies!

As for the star cast, he says, “All five girls on board are very talented. Each one has her own charm. My favourite is the Haryanvi girl named Yami in the movie, a role played by Kainaat Arora. Being a Haryanvi myself, I really loved it.”

Meanwhile, Lakhia is seen on every medium; while Bengal 1947 was released in theatres in March, Crackdown Season 2 is streaming on JioCinema. Moreover, he is producing a Gujarati film, Khape, which will release in June. As for upcoming projects, there’s Irani Chai, Goodnight, Death Tale and Ab Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo. “It’s a year to look forward to by all means,” he adds.

Lakhia doesn’t mind taking a back-seat in this female-driven screenplay and is hopeful that audiences would like it.

“Tipppsy is a fast-paced thriller and with five beautiful women at the helm, it’s sure to bring audiences to the theatres,” he signs off. — Sheetal