Mandy Takhar visits carnival

Actress Mandy Takhar took time off from her hectic schedule and went to a carnival recently. She shares, “Our hectic lifestyles have made us forget ourselves. It is essential for us to spend quality time with our family to strengthen our relationship. When I went bowling and go-karting at a carnival, it brought back memories of my childhood and made me realise how often we get caught up in our busy lives and forget what these little things mean.”

She adds, “In the modern world, it has become more difficult to ignore our dependency on phones, which is why it has become important to cherish some quality time with our family and children. On the other hand, an ideal place packed with entertainment is perfect for women who stay at home and sacrifice their own happiness for the family’s sake.”