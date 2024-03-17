Manit Joura all set to enter Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

An exciting new entry awaits viewers as Manit Joura will be seen playing the role of Radhika’s husband, Yug, in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. He is a businessman who owns and runs a media house. An ideal husband, son and brother, Yug is everything that a woman would want in her perfect man. But there is an air of suspicion that surrounds Yug, making viewers wonder if he is too good to be true!

About his new role, Manit says, “It feels like I’m back home on Zee TV or I barely even left, considering I bagged Radha Mohan so close on the heels of having quit Kundali Bhagya. The new role is a bunch of surprises; I don’t wish to divulge much at this stage. Except that the audience will get to see a very new side to me as an artiste. Yug is a layered character and I can only begin to let the audience peel the layers gradually with every episode.”