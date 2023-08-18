Manu Punjabi opens up about being part of Honey Trap Squad

Manu Punjabi, who plays the role of Vicky Agarwal aka Accountant in Honey Trap Squad, says that he loved being part of the project. The actor says that he was impressed with the script and the character in the first reading itself.

“Honey Trap Squad is a thriller and when I read the script and my character, I knew I had to this series. The story line is great,” he says, adding, “I am playing the role Vicky Agarwal aka Accountant, who keeps a check on the accounts of people from the dark world and I am kidnapped by the Honey Trap Squad and my character’s story has not been much shown in this season, more will be revealed in the coming season.” Talking about the shoot, he says, “It was a great experience of shooting with Akanksha Puri, everything on set was fun.”

Meanwhile, the actor wants to pick up negative roles. “I would love to do negative roles as I have done in this series, I kind of enjoy playing negative roles,” he says.