Manushi Chhillar on playing a different avatar in 'Tehran'

Along with John Abraham, Manushi Chhillar has been signed for producer Dinesh Vijan’s Tehran, a film inspired by true events. With Tehran, Manushi has landed her third big Bollywood project and she is happy that she is being offered roles that allow her to explore different characters.

Manushi says, “I have started the second schedule of my film Tehran with John Abraham. It is hugely validating that I’m being offered roles that allow me to explore different characters. Tehran is a project that I’m extremely excited about, as it will not only give me a chance to present myself in a new avatar, but also grow as an actor.” — TMS