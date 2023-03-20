Marathi actress Sonali Khare joins the cast of ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

Sonali Khare is a well-known name in the Marathi television industry. She has also previously worked in the Hindi shows. Sonali has now made a return and is doing a Hindi TV serial after eight years — Na Umra Ki Seema ho on Star Bharat.

She says, “I am portraying a really intriguing character of Yamini in this show. The latest episode features many highs and lows, as my daughter Divya begins to perceive Dev as her father. I have a story from my undergraduate days and Dev has one too, which creates this mystery that leads Divya to think that Dev was her father.”

She adds, “I am the mother of a 15-year-old girl in my personal life. So, I understand my character very well. I am back after almost eight years, so was a bit nervous about it but everyone on the sets is very friendly and helpful, especially my onscreen daughters.”