First look of Akshay Kumar as Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat will see Akshay Kumar as Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Vaseem Qureshi under his banner Qureshi Productions. The movie went on the floors on Tuesday (December 6) and will release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. — TMS
