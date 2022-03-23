Marriage is a two-way road, believes Vidhi Pandya

Vidhi Pandya, who is a well-known name in the television industry, is currently seen essaying the role of an ambitious writer named Soumya Verma in Sony Entertainment Television’s Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. Talking about her role, Vidhi says, “Women are often made to give up on their dreams and aspirations, and are often expected to adhere to societal norms. But I honestly feel that couples should look at marriages in a different light, where, instead of oppressing the partner, one can lend the much-required support.”
She adds, “The foundation of a healthy marriage is not to think alike, but to think together. Soumya is a strong character who speaks up for what’s right. I personally believe that marriage is a two-way road, where it’s important that both understand each other and support each other’s views.”
