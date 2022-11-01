 Martin Luther King Jr and his wife paid the hospital bill for Julia Roberts’ birth : The Tribune India

Martin Luther King Jr and his wife paid the hospital bill for Julia Roberts’ birth

Martin Luther King Jr and his wife paid the hospital bill for Julia Roberts’ birth

Julia Roberts



Actress Julia Roberts says the late Martin Luther King Jr and his wife Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bill for her birth!

The life that I have built with my husband and the life that we’ve built with our children, that’s the best stuff. Julia Roberts

Julia, 55, revealed they made the gesture as her parents couldn’t afford the fee, and said her mum and dad befriended the Kings while living in Atlanta, running a theatre school.

“One day Coretta called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept them. My mom was like, ‘sure, come on over’, and so they all just became friends, and they helped us out of a jam.”

A Ku Klux Klan member blew up a car outside the venue of one of Julia’s parents, Betty and Walter Roberts’, plays in 1965 in response to King Jr’s daughter Yolanda being cast in a role in which she kissed a white actor.

Meanwhile, Julia celebrated her 55th birthday on October 28 by sharing a selfie on Instagram where she is seen sipping from a mug of coffee, surrounded by pink and gold balloons. She captioned the photo: “Feeling the love and magic on my 55th Birthday! My cup runneth over.”

Roberts also paid tribute to her husband Danny Moder and life with their children, 17-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, and son, Henry, 15: “The life that I have built with my husband and the life that we’ve built with our children, that’s the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them.” —IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Intruder walks into Virat Kohli's hotel room in Perth and makes video; visibly shaken Anushka Sharma lashes out at him for invading husband's privacy

2
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

3
Chandigarh

Youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, saved

4
Trending

Morbi tragedy: Tweets claiming 'BJP ko Gujarat mei tagda jhatka lagega' trigger conspiracy angle

5
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

6
Sports

Crown Perth hotel apologises to Virat Kohli, removes people who breached cricketer's privacy

7
Trending

'India ne marwa diya Pakistan ko': Shoaib Akhtar heartbroken over India's loss to South Africa

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police get transit remand of Deepak Tinu

9
Entertainment

K-Pop singer-actor Lee Jihan killed in Seoul Halloween stampede

10
Punjab

No laxity in ensuring delivery of justice in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada
Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Top News

No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration: Deputy ex-CM

No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration: Deputy ex-CM

PM Modi to visit Morbi today

Jamshed J Irani: The Steel Man of India passes away at 86

Jamshed J Irani: The Steel Man of India passes away at 86

No mining within 1 km of International Border: Punjab Govt

No mining within 1 km of International Border: Punjab Govt

In affidavit, Punjab says decision after concerns expressed ...

SC warns states on 2-finger test to confirm rape

Supreme Court warns states on 2-finger test to confirm rape

Maiden Pharma’s 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test

Maiden Pharma's 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test

Withdrawn from haryana hospitals, dispensaries


Cities

View All

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Protests by Valmiki community bring Amritsar to halt

Paddy residue burning: Agri Dept staff allege vendetta

Youth killed after row over ownership of petrol pump

'Strengthen Upper Bari canal, its distributaries'

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist’s lease

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist's lease

24-year-old nabbed for killing girlfriend in forest area near Sukhna Lake

Priority pool for MRI at PGI OPD

Two joggers turn saviours as youth jumps into lake

A first: Chandigarh gets mobile water testing lab

Two killed while cleaning septic tank in Gurugram

Two killed while cleaning septic tank in Gurugram

Delhi Govt resubmits campaign file for L-G’s approval

Delhi air ‘very poor’, GRAP-3 intensified

Government ends yoga classes today, cites no-go by Lieutenant Governor

DDA to name two halls after Sardar Patel

Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Report farm fires, namberdars told

Buzz missing at amusement park, courtesy poor upkeep

21 days after UP man thrown off bus, no FIR

Bibi Jagir Kaur's firm stand to contest SGPC chief poll makes SAD jittery

Man held with heroin worth Rs 1.25 crore

Man held with heroin worth Rs 1.25 crore

Man accuses policemen of implicating him in fake cases

Official booked for misappropriating PMAY-U funds

38 years on, wounds not healed: Victims

Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

32 fresh cases, highest spike in single day

Sangrur reports maximum farm fires for 2nd day in row

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Mass copying alleged in recruitment exam of veterinary officers in Patiala