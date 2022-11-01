Martin Luther King Jr and his wife paid the hospital bill for Julia Roberts’ birth

Actress Julia Roberts says the late Martin Luther King Jr and his wife Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bill for her birth!

Julia, 55, revealed they made the gesture as her parents couldn’t afford the fee, and said her mum and dad befriended the Kings while living in Atlanta, running a theatre school.

“One day Coretta called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept them. My mom was like, ‘sure, come on over’, and so they all just became friends, and they helped us out of a jam.”

A Ku Klux Klan member blew up a car outside the venue of one of Julia’s parents, Betty and Walter Roberts’, plays in 1965 in response to King Jr’s daughter Yolanda being cast in a role in which she kissed a white actor.

Meanwhile, Julia celebrated her 55th birthday on October 28 by sharing a selfie on Instagram where she is seen sipping from a mug of coffee, surrounded by pink and gold balloons. She captioned the photo: “Feeling the love and magic on my 55th Birthday! My cup runneth over.”

Roberts also paid tribute to her husband Danny Moder and life with their children, 17-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, and son, Henry, 15: “The life that I have built with my husband and the life that we’ve built with our children, that’s the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them.” —IANS