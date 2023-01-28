Masaba Gupta marries Satyadeep Misra

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra have tied the knot, the couple announced on Friday. She shared the news on her official Instagram page and posted photos with Mishra. "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!" Masaba Gupta wrote. Masaba posted a family photo with father, West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards and mother Neena Gupta.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nirmala Sitharaman sixth finance minister to present budget 5 times in a row
Sitharaman's budget for the fiscal year starting April 2023 ...
India, US to elevate ties with several initiatives in critical, emerging technologies
NSAs Doval, Sullivan agree on collaboration in six broad seg...
Joe Biden believed to have invited PM Modi for state visit to US
The invitation has been accepted in principle and officials ...