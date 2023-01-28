Masaba Gupta marries Satyadeep Misra

PTI

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra have tied the knot, the couple announced on Friday. She shared the news on her official Instagram page and posted photos with Mishra. "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!" Masaba Gupta wrote. Masaba posted a family photo with father, West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards and mother Neena Gupta.