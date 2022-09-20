Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV are all set to bring cooking reality show MasterChef India to its audience

Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV are all set to bring cooking reality show MasterChef India to its audience. The show-makers will soon begin the hunt for India’s MasterChef with auditions kick-starting from Kolkata and moving to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi. Post the multi-city audition, the show will witness chefs from across the country locking horns. Talking about the show, Chef Vikas Khanna says, “Over the past 11 years, I have witnessed so many amazing changes in our kitchens. We as a country have diverse cuisines and MasterChef India gets all those flavours under one roof while celebrating and encouraging the local chefs. It’s a great learning experience for me, as there is so much to know about our local cuisines and recipes.”
Chef Ranveer Brar adds, “Cooking is my passion and something I’ve cherished my entire life. So, being a part of MasterChef India only nurtures my passion for cooking. The show will delve into the rich culture of food Indians have savoured for years.”
Chef Garima Arora shares, “I am thrilled to join Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Ranveer Brar for MasterChef India. It’s a one-of-a-kind show which gives aspiring chefs a platform to showcase cuisines from every corner of India.”
