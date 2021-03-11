Medha Rana recalls her journey of ‘London Files’

Actress Medha Rana, who plays the character of Maya Roy in Voot’s London Files, alongside Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli, is currently basking in all the wonderful feedback coming her way. The crime thriller web series, directed by Sachin Pathak, has been receiving mixed reviews since its release last week. Talking about her character, Medha says, “Maya has a lot of layers to her character and is of prime importance to the story. She has a very interesting graph as a character, and that’s honestly something that really excited me to play her character with all my heart.”

She adds, “To be very honest, I’ve always wanted to act and I guess in many ways I’ve also always manifested it ever since I was a kid. London Files, undoubtedly, is the perfect debut that anyone could’ve asked for. I am so grateful to everyone who was a part of this journey and who facilitated its outcome. I am grateful to the universe.”

Medha will next be seen in a docu-drama called Dancing on the Grave, directed by Patrik Graham, which is going to be out on Amazon Prime. It’s based on a real-life murder incident, a true crime investigative series that tells the story of a sensational crime with access to exclusive interviews, shocking footage and the perpetrator himself!