Meera Deosthale speaks about being part of Ratri Ke Yatri 2

Actress Meera Deosthale, who is part of Ratri Ke Yatri 2, directed by Anil V. Kumar, is glad that she did the project. The actress said that working with the producer-director was dream come true.

“I was looking forward to working with Anil sir because I had heard a lot about him and I wanted to experience how it was working with him. Secondly, when I heard about the cast, I realised that I would be opposite Sharad Malhotra and Shefali Jariwala. I thought it was a good collaboration. It was kind of a debut on the web space for me,” she said.

She added, “The experience was amazing. It was a two-day shoot and a lot of work was done in those two days. He and his entire team were very clear on how they wanted the episode to look like what the story should be so it was a wonderful experience.”

The content of the stories is quite bold and real, said Meera, adding, “It is a topic that would attract eyeballs. People would want to know more about it. I am playing the role of Sweetie, who is engaged to Manoj in the story, and Shefali Jariwala is playing the main red light area character.” —IANS