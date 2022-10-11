Meet Amma & Appa: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twin boys

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot earlier this year. The two took to social media and announced that they have become parents to twin boys.

Taking to Instagram on October 9, Vignesh shared his baby boys’ pictures but did not reveal their faces. Nayanthara and Vignesh also revealed the names of their twins as Uyir and Ulagam.

Vignesh captioned the pictures saying, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form of two blessed babies for us. Need all your blessings for our Uyir &Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful… God is double great.”