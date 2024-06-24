Meet Bujji, the buddy

Karman Singh

From Coimbatore to Chandigarh, Bhairava’s Bujji is on an India tour, and it’s capturing the hearts of everyone. So, what makes Bujji so special? In Telugu, Bujji means ‘best friend’ and in the upcoming multi-starrer Bollywood film Kalki 2898 AD, Bujji is the fifth character that is the loyal companion of Prabhas. This isn’t just any car; it’s the first-ever vehicle created in collaboration between Mahindra and JN Motors, and it’s fully functional.

The magic started when Nag Ashwin, the director of Kalki, tweeted the idea of a futuristic car design to Anand Mahindra. The result? A real-life, drivable car, assembled right in India. “Bujji is a true ‘Made in India’ marvel,” says Anirudh, the film’s A-line producer. Everywhere Bujji goes, people go crazy, even as fans are rushing to take selfies!

With the soundtrack of the film playing loudly in the background, the vibe was electric in the city. “People are absolutely loving it and finding it fascinating to be even around Bujji,” adds Anirudh. The excitement was palpable, and it’s not just about the car, it’s about the shared experience and the chance to be part of something unique.

#Bollywood