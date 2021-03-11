Meet Charlize as Clea

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron offered a better look at Marvel character Clea from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after a blink-and-you-missed-it appearance at the end of the recently released superhero film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Theron shared a video of what appears to be a 3D body scan session of herself in the character. She stands inside a circle of scaffolding with about 100 cameras spaced evenly throughout it. The video reveals Theron’s full look, head to toe, including her cape, long platinum hair and, of course, the character’s purple tights and boots. The actress simply wrote, “Sneaky peaky BTS.” — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash
The accident occurred at Hervey Range, 50 kilometres from To...
‘Shocked and utterly devastated’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Andrew Symonds’s tragic death
Symonds died in a car crash just outside of Townsville in hi...
Delhi Police team in Jaipur to arrest Rajasthan Minister’s son in rape case
A 23-year-old woman from Jaipur has alleged that Minister’s ...
Gunman kills 10 in ‘racially motivated’ shooting at Buffalo grocery store in US, suspect arrested
The incident occurred at a grocery store in a Black neighbor...
Survey under way at Gyanvapi Masjid complex for second day amid tight security
The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath t...