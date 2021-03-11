Meet Charlize as Clea

Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron offered a better look at Marvel character Clea from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after a blink-and-you-missed-it appearance at the end of the recently released superhero film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Theron shared a video of what appears to be a 3D body scan session of herself in the character. She stands inside a circle of scaffolding with about 100 cameras spaced evenly throughout it. The video reveals Theron’s full look, head to toe, including her cape, long platinum hair and, of course, the character’s purple tights and boots. The actress simply wrote, “Sneaky peaky BTS.” — IANS