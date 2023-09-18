Meet five musicians who are shaping the future of Indian classical music

Indian classical music continues to find new expressions and passionate artistes that take its glory to newer heights. Let’s take a look five dynamic classical musicians who are captivating audiences with their innovative performances and dedication to their craft.

Emotive expressions

Kaushiki Chakraborty

Kaushiki Chakraborty is an accomplished Indian classical singer, who has made a significant impact on the music industry with her exceptional talent, dedication, and passion for music. Daughter of veteran musicians Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty and Chandana Chakraborty, Kaushiki went on to hone her skills at the ITC Sangeet Research Academy. Showcasing her versatility and brilliance as a vocalist, she has won numerous admirers for her exceptional vocal range and emotive expressions.

Tradition meets innovation

Aishwarya Srinivas

Hailed as the honeyed voice of Indian classical music, Aishwarya Srinivas is a torch-bearer of the musical legacy of legendary musician DK Pattammal. Blessed with an exceptional resonating voice, her renditions are a reflection of her deep appreciation and respect for the traditional music that she represents, while also embracing the modern and innovative. Aishwarya is totally at ease rendering Adi Shankaracharya’s stotras, traditional Carnatic Pallavis, Marathi abhangs or a fusion of Carnatic and world music and has won over half a million followers.

East-West sensibility

Ambi Subramaniam

Ambi Subramaniam is a violinist and composer, who has made a significant impact on the world of classical music. Born into a family of musicians, Ambi was initiated into the art of violin playing at a very young age by his father, the violin maestro L Subramaniam. Ambi’s music is a unique blend of traditional Indian classical music and Western classical music. He has performed with various orchestras and musicians around the world. In addition to his work as a performer, Ambi is also a prolific composer.

Carrying on the legacy

Ronkini Gupta

Hailing from Jamshedpur, Ronkini Gupta is a musician often quoted by AR Rahman as one of his favourites. A Sangeet Visharad from Gandharva Mahavidyalaya in Hindustani classical, she has trained under Chandrakant Apte, an exponent of the Gwalior Gharana in her formative years, and later under Ustad Dilshad Khan, Pt Samaresh Chowdhary and Late Ustad Abdul Rashid Khan Sahab.

Collaborative initiatives

Nirali Karthik

Nirali Karthik has been a pioneer in putting forth Hindustani classical music to a vast online audience and has a dedicated viewership across the globe. A disciple of Pandit Sanjeev Abhayankar, she is known for her clarity of aalapcharis and sargams. Her collaborative initiatives with world musicians through Maati Baani have garnered widespread appreciation.