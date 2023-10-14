Meet Little Batman

Merry Little Batman is an animated family action comedy destined to join the rogue’s gallery of classic holiday movies. When young Damian Wayne finds himself alone in Wayne Manor on Christmas Eve, he must transform into Little Batman in order to defend his home and Gotham City from the crooks and supervillains intent on destroying the holidays.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC, Merry Little Batman features the voices of Yonas Kibreab, Luke Wilson, James Cromwell, and David Hornsby, and is directed by Mike Roth (Regular Show) from a screenplay by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!) and Jase Ricci (Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham). Roth also serves as executive producer, alongside Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons).

Merry Little Batman will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning December 8 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.