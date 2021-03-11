Meet Margot Robbie as Barbie…

Warner Bros’ all-star Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, will open in theaters on July 21, 2023, representatives of the studio announced at CinemaCon. Robbie is portraying the fashion-forward doll alongside a star cast comprising Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef and Will Ferrell.
Ferrell is likely to play the CEO of a toy company that may or not be Mattel. Production is already underway. Co-written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, with Gerwig as director, the much-anticipated film will open against Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer. Robbie is producing the project. —TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors