Meet Margot Robbie as Barbie…

Warner Bros’ all-star Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, will open in theaters on July 21, 2023, representatives of the studio announced at CinemaCon. Robbie is portraying the fashion-forward doll alongside a star cast comprising Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef and Will Ferrell.

Ferrell is likely to play the CEO of a toy company that may or not be Mattel. Production is already underway. Co-written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, with Gerwig as director, the much-anticipated film will open against Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer. Robbie is producing the project. —TMS