Jimmy Shergill wants to work on characters that leave a footprint

Actor Jimmy Shergill will soon be seen in Shravan Tiwari’s upcoming movie Aazam. Jimmy will play the antagonist in the film, which is based on gang-war and a syndicate. The story revolves around the succession battle of mafia don, Nawab Khan, who controls the syndicate of five partners who govern the city.

Jimmy shares how Aazam has given a new dimension to his acting career, “I have been associated with this industry for a long time and essayed different roles, but now I want to work on such character that will leave an impression on the audiences’ heart and mind. In Aazam, both the character and dialogues are impressive. I even liked my look in the film. I hope the audience also like this suspense thriller.” Apart from Jimmy, the film also stars Abhimanyu Singh, Indraneil Sengupta, Govind Namdeo and Sayaji Rao Shinde.

