Meet Pankaj Berry as Dilpreet in new show 'DilDiyaanGallaan'

Sony SAB has announced the launch of its new show Dil Diyan Gallaan, the story of a family divided by distance on the surface but torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions and inherent beliefs. It’s a story of three generations where the first two refuse to forgive and forget after two decades, but are forced to face their past and heal when the third-generation steps in. The show focuses on the emptiness in the lives of the parents created because of their kids’ migration to a foreign country for better opportunities. Actor Pankaj Berry has been roped-in to play a vital role in the show.

Pankaj will play the role of Dilpreet, an egoistic and confident senior man, who is also emotional as his sons have failed his expectations. Says Pankaj, “I am thrilled to be a part of this show and excited to play the role of a father who is hurt, as ego comes in the way of him reconciling with his son. This show is a story of migration and through it, we hope to create conversations between families and encourage them to be more transparent, as we believe communication is key to avoiding conflicts in a family.”