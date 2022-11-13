Meet qawwali kings Sabri Brothers on The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show welcomes some very special guests this weekend! Qawwali is a euphoric musical expression that brings together love and devotion. So, to celebrate the spirit of qawwali in the forthcoming episode, the show will be graced by renowned qawwali artistes and folk singers, Sabri Brothers (Aftab Sabri and Hashim Sabri), Khan Saab and Ali Brothers (Pervez Husan, Pervez Babloo and Shahrukh). Mesmerising voices combined with rib-tickling gags by Kapil Sharma and his atrangi parivaar, the episode promises a perfect entertainment extravaganza and a treat for music lovers.

Sabri Brothers make a grand entry on their super-hit qawwali fusion song from Bollywood— Tumse Milke Dil Ka Hai. They also spill the beans on their first break in Bollywood. Hashim Sabri says, “Ustaad Zakir Hussain Khan Saab gave us our first film offer titled Everybody Says I’m Fine. The film was in English, but they wanted to give a Sufi touch to it. Salim Merchant and Zakir saab, the music directors and they gave us this break.”

On Archana Puran Singh’s request, Hashim Sabri explains the difference between a song and qawwali: “Lafz-e-Qawwali has its roots in roohaniyat. People who do qawwali have a deep connection with the Almighty. Wherever you go in India, poetry is recited in the form of a qawwali. During qawwali everyone sways to the music.”