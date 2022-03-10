Meet Queen Masaba

One of the youngest fashion powerhouses in the industry, Masaba Gupta has been ruling our hearts for over a decade now. Her flagship Netflix Original Masaba Masaba gave us a sneak peek into the power icon’s life and was received with love by her fans and followers. With the popularity of Season 1, the second season of the show is highly anticipated edition on the OTT. While fans are waiting for the premiere of Masaba Masaba 2, the makers dropped first look of Masaba Gupta from the show on Women’s Day.

In the first look picture, Masaba looks regal, sitting on a crown and a leopard print outfit. Masaba took to her social media and posted this first look image with caption, “Season 1 was about being a Hot Mess – Season 2 is about world domination! It’s Time to be King. Twice the drama, twice the passion, and as always… a whole lot of fashion! Me & Ma being ourselves in Season 2 of #MasabaMasaba, arriving soon on Netflix.”