Meet the cast of Reacher

Prime Video, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios have announced the cast of the second season of Reacher, the action-packed drama series starring Alan Ritchson in the title role of Jack Reacher.

The cast will include the series’ regulars Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, Rory Cochrane with guest star Domenick Lombardozzi. Also, joining the cast are Luke Bilyk, Dean McKenzie, Edsson Morales, Andres Collantes, Shannon Kook-Chun, Ty Victor Olsson, Josh Blacker and Al Sapienza.

As previously announced, Maria Sten will return to Season 2 as Frances Neagley and Shaun Sipos will play David O’Donnell. The filming will begin this month.