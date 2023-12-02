Meet the charmer: Debutant Vedang Raina sings his first song in the The Archies

The entire gang of The Archies comprises some very charming newbies, who foray into Bollywood with this Zoya Akhtar film. The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja.
From these young guns, Vedang seems to have a fan base of his own. He charmed many in the trailer, but do you know there is more to it? The Archies does not just mark Vedang’s debut as an actor, but as a singer too. The actor, who plays Reggie Mantle in the film, has lent his voice to the song Everyone Is Politics. The song is a groovy, peppy number that literally gets you hooked. The music is by Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy, and is quite a mood-lifter.
