Main Hoon Aparajita-fame Imran Nazir Khan is once again impressing audience with his charismatic character in Devil Se Shaadi.

Devil Se Shaadi is a quirky love story of two different characters. While Ishqi is terrified of Rajveer, destiny has planned something else for them. After their marriage, she finds out that Rajveer is hiding secrets. How will their love blossom? Ten episodes of the series has already been aired on Pocket FM and we must say audience is absolutely loving the series and is trending on Youtube.

Imran’s character Rajveer Singhani, is a clever and mysterious guy who looks really powerful. Imran says “Many well-known actors have previously promoted Devil Se Shaadi, but I have finally completed this series. In the upcoming episodes, the audience will come to know why did Rajeev Singhania marry Ishqi, and why does he disappear from home at night.”