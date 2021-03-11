Meet the jury for 'Indian Idol Season 13' - NehaKakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani

Sony Entertainment Television is set to bring the new season of its singing reality show, Indian Idol. Premiering soon, this season will once again see Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani as judges. Neha Kakkar said, “From being a contestant to judging Indian Idol today, the journey for me has been really beautiful.

Himesh Reshammiya

Indian Idol is a platform that recognizes deserving talent and gives them the opportunity to convert their dreams into reality. I am excited to find India’s winner.”

Neha Kakkar

Himesh Reshammiya added, “Indian Idol’s popularity has grown over the years and the platform has been a boon to all those with exceptional singing talent. With Indian Idol 13, we are expecting a grand comeback of the show.”

Vishal Dadlani said, “Every season of this show has brought forth increasingly better talent. Yet again, this season, I am really looking forward to finding the country’s next davedaars for the title. It’s great that we get to showcase talent from the farthest parts of our country.”