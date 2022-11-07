Meet the lead pair of Zee TV’s upcoming show ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’

Zee TV and LSD Productions have come together yet again to present viewers with a new fiction offering — Rabb Se Hai Dua. Set against the backdrop of old Delhi, the show focuses on the journey of Dua, who is married to Haider. Rabb Se Hai Dua will see popular television actress Aditi Sharma essay the role of Dua. Haider, played by Karanvir Sharma, is a dutiful husband and son.
Aditi says, “I am coming back on Zee TV after almost four years, and am really thrilled. My character, Dua, is a very kind-hearted girl, who is enjoying a happy life with her husband, Haider, until her world falls apart when he expresses a desire to marry another woman.” Karanvir adds, “This is the first time I will be seen on a Zee TV show, and I am very kicked about this association, especially because my character in Rabb Se Hai Dua is quite different from what I have played in the past.”
