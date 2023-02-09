Meet the new Pihu and Angad of ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Sony Entertainment Television recently announced that they had signed actors Ranndeep R Rai and Niti Taylor, as Raghav and Prachi, respectively, for its fan-favourite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 (BALH 2). Having enthralled viewers with its romantic storyline of #RaYa (Ram and Priya), the show took a 20-year leap on Tuesday and actors Pooja Banerjee and Leenesh Mattoo joined the new cast to take the story forward. Pooja Banerjee will essay the role of Ram and Priya’s elder daughter Pihu, while Leenesh Mattoo will play the role of Adi and Brinda’s adopted son Angad.

Ranndeep R Rai

Pooja shares, “When a child character is so loved, there’s a challenge and responsibility to do justice to the grown-up version of that role and in this case, I have big shoes to fill in.” Leenesh adds, “I am elated to be a part of this show, there is so much nostalgia surrounding it. My character Angad appears to be an open book, but he has a lot of depth that will come to light as the episodes progress. In this way, he and I are similar as we both guard our hearts. I am excited to begin this new journey.”