Megha Ray, who was seen in 'Rang JaunTere Rang Mein' and 'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai', talks about her upcoming show 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang'

What do you have to say about the concept of the show?
All human beings dream of reaching greater heights. Despite differences in social structure, I have the same desire.
How did you prepare for the role of Radhika?
Both Nilanjana and Herumb (the makers) are great people to work with, so they really helped.
What similarities do you share with your characters?
We both are computer engineers. Radhika wants to move to Mumbai from Jhansi, just like I did for my career.
Daily shows can get monotonous after a while, how do you counter that?
It’s always good to have a discussion with your directors and creative heads.
Do you have any regrets about leaving your job?
There is absolutely no regret.
How did your family react to your decision?
They completely believed in me for finding my own way in this industry.
Who do you consult when you have to take decisions?
Initially, I did not understand the concept of listening to your instinct. While I have learnt this from my mom, my dad has taught me to think in an analytical manner.
How do you see yourself 10 years from now?
I am someone who doesn’t plan. I just want to work hard and keep doing good roles.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress begins day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ at Delhi’s Rajghat in support of Rahul Gandhi
Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, P C...
Disqualify me for life, will keep fighting for democracy: Rahul Gandhi
Says he was disqualified because PM Modi was 'scared of his ...
ISRO's LVM3 successfully injects 36 satellites into intended orbits
The first set of 36 satellites of OneWeb Group company was l...
Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid
Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was not in...
India summons Canadian envoy to lodge protest over Khalistani mobs impairing functioning of its missions in Canada
Seeks explanation for ‘security breach’