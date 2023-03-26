Megha Ray, who was seen in 'Rang JaunTere Rang Mein' and 'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai', talks about her upcoming show 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang'

What do you have to say about the concept of the show?

All human beings dream of reaching greater heights. Despite differences in social structure, I have the same desire.

How did you prepare for the role of Radhika?

Both Nilanjana and Herumb (the makers) are great people to work with, so they really helped.

What similarities do you share with your characters?

We both are computer engineers. Radhika wants to move to Mumbai from Jhansi, just like I did for my career.

Daily shows can get monotonous after a while, how do you counter that?

It’s always good to have a discussion with your directors and creative heads.

Do you have any regrets about leaving your job?

There is absolutely no regret.

How did your family react to your decision?

They completely believed in me for finding my own way in this industry.

Who do you consult when you have to take decisions?

Initially, I did not understand the concept of listening to your instinct. While I have learnt this from my mom, my dad has taught me to think in an analytical manner.

How do you see yourself 10 years from now?

I am someone who doesn’t plan. I just want to work hard and keep doing good roles.