Melanie Nazareth, who is seen as Gulnaz in TV show Rabb Se Hai Dua, talks about the show

How is the response to Rabb Se Hai Dua?

I am getting a very positive response. The audiences are really excited and intrigued.

How well do you connect to your character?

Initially, it wasn’t so easy to connect to my character because she was introduced on a pretty dark note. She was aggressive, dramatic and looking for opportunities to create a scene. I am not like that in real life. I am a very patient and tolerant person and in an argument I would rather back off and cool down. Now, as the show has progressed, the character has progressed as well.

Is it tough to play a Muslim character on screen because they have a certain tehzeeb?

Every culture has a tehzeeb and that’s the beauty of our diverse nation. Yes, there are certain mannerisms and gestures and we have learnt that. Initially, we used to get conscious but now we all have adapted.

How did you practice Urdu language?

After our first workshop when I went back home, I had to gargle with salt water because my throat was so dry. After a couple of workshops, my words were much clearer. I actually remember Shah Rukh Khan saying that you need to speak from your epiglottis.

Do you take your character home or are you out of it once the camera switches off?

No, I don’t. It would rather destroy the peace of my house. Till the time I am driving back home the character stays with me for some time as I keep thinking about what I have done in the day and how Gulnaz would react to certain things. Once I am in the house the character is out of my mind.

Do you think alternate careers are important for an actor?

I am not sure about it. I actually haven’t given it a thought but given the insecurities in our life, I would definitely say that we do need an alternate source of income.