Singer Ankit Tiwari, who has crooned many hit songs, believes good music adds to the traction of any film

Sheetal

While music has been an indispensable part of Bollywood films, not every film is remembered for its songs. But when it comes to tracks sung by playback singer Ankit Tiwari, most of them have been blockbusters even if the film has not been a huge hit!

And yet this Katra Katra singer, who is also a composer and music director, humbly refutes the claim by saying, “Not all but most of the songs are hits.” He adds, “Sometimes it’s the other way round as well. But, it’s true that good music adds to the traction of any film.”

Good times

Having kick-started 2023 on a high note by releasing his album Aye Dil, Tiwari says, “The response has been great for the songs of the album, especially Aye Dil. I haven’t sung many latest songs in my recent shows, but am planning to do so soon.”

When it comes to live shows, Tiwari notices how the audience doesn’t make him feel like there was ever a pandemic, “Whatever ‘new normal’ Covid brought, it doesn’t stand for the live gigs.”

Tiwari, who considers the late singer KK as his idol, recently sang his songs, Yaaron and Tujhe Sochta Hoon, at an annual College Festival in Delhi, as a tribute to the artiste. While KK breathed his last while performing in Kolkata last year, Ankit explains, “The sad event made everyone realise how artistes push themselves to woo the audience. Not just the management, but the family members were also disturbed by the incident. Health should be our first priority. I have been advised to take care, but on the stage you cannot predict what will inspire you to go the extra mile.”

Heart’s wish

He wishes to someday produce the whole playlist of a film, and also sing its first song, which sets the pace for others. “Lately, the first two songs have been remakes. Although the views are divided on their newness, I believe it depends on the audience much more than the singer. For instance, I did two songs for the 2022 film Ek Villain Returns, and thought Shaamat was better than Galliyan Returns. But the latter was appreciated more. The success rate depends much on the mind-set and mood of the masses to a big extent.”

As for plans to visit Chandigarh, he believes as much as he wants to, it’s for tricity people to make his concert happen. The singer was last in Chandigarh for the Rose Festival back in 2018, which is around the corner for 2023.