Michael B. Jordan gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, so does Courteney Cox

ANI

Actor Michael B. Jordan will be felicitated with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on March 1. Jordan has been acting professionally since he was 12 years old. He has a substantial body of work, including movies like Fantastic Four (2015), Creed (2015), and Black Panther (2018). He is set to make his directorial debut with Creed III.

He didn’t initially dream of becoming an actor. In 2015, Jordan said his mother set his career in motion when she decided to take him to his first commercial audition.

“It wasn’t something that I always wanted to do. But like a lot of kids, you know, I didn’t know what I wanted to be. And modelling, acting, it got me out of school early, got me a chance to go into the city, so I was all into that,” he said.

Jordan also earned significant praise for his work in a number of critically acclaimed television series, including The Wire and Friday Night Lights. He was featured in Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Over the course of his career, the actor has also expressed his interest in becoming a producer. He has also started his own production company called Outlier Society. — ANI

Courteney Cox honoured too

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

Actress Courteney Cox has also been honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star. And guess what? It was a Friends reunion at her felicitation ceremony. Courteney’s close pals and Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow marked their presence at the special occasion. Jennifer and Lisa also delivered emotional speeches. Courteney gained international recognition playing Monica Geller on Friends, which began in 1995 and lasted for 10 seasons, alongside Jennifer as Rachel Greene and Lisa as Phoebe.