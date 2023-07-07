Michael Pena talks about a possible Jack Ryan spin-off

Prime Video’s final season of the thriller series, Jack Ryan, was released recently. Michael Pena, who played Domingo ‘Ding’ Chavez in the first two episodes that dropped on the service last week, talks about a possible spin-off to the series.

He says, “I have no idea if the spin-off is happening. That’s between Amazon and the Clancy estate, but I think the fans want to see it. I, personally, want to see more of Michael Kelly’s character (Mike November). I’m such a big fan of his work, and working with John Krasinski was awesome too. But we’ll see what the fans want.”

Talking about his preparation for the series, he says, “It’s a great show, and John Krasinski is fantastic in it. I binge-watched the first season in just two days and thoroughly enjoyed it. You don’t want to mess up something that’s like a successful train. So, you study as best you can, and then you have to let it go. But sometimes letting go can be a little bit difficult. That took about a couple of weeks. And then I felt like I was kind of in the rhythm of the show. And from what I’ve seen, it’s good.”