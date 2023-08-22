Michelle Pfeiffer tagged 'most beautiful woman on planet' in makeup-free picture

IANS

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer, who has long been one of Hollywood’s favourite stars, has wowed fans with a completely makeup-free picture.

The actress, who has a career spanning four decades, took to Instagram to pose without an ounce of makeup. The 65-year-old blonde beauty could be seen lounging on her sofa in a simple grey sweatshirt. With her natural skin tone and texture in full view, the actress ditched concealer and foundation to instead parade her off-duty appearance.

The actress’ hair was down and tousled, with her snapping the selfie as she gazed into the lens. Michelle appeared to ditch makeup completely, with seemingly no lip products, eye products or face base products on her visage.

Michelle announced that she had amassed three million followers on the photo-sharing platform. Taking to the comments’ section, a fan wrote, “You really don’t age!”

Another one wrote, “You truly are one of the most beautiful women on the planet.” Michelle has starred in many hit movies over the years, including Grease 2, Batman Returns, Ant-Man, Scarface, The Deep End of the Ocean, Hairspray and What Lies Beneath.

