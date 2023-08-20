Mickey Mouse Clubhouse set to be revived

ANI

Disney Junior has greenlit Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0 (working title), a new incarnation of its former flagship series, which will premiere in 2025. Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television, shared the update during the Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event at the Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim.

The Emmy Award-winning preschool-targeted series originated in 2006. The new show’s description reads, “Mickey and pals welcome everyone back to the clubhouse for all-new adventure. The series combines the rich heritage of Disney's classic characters with state-of-the-art CG animation ”