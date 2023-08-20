Mickey Mouse Clubhouse set to be revived

Disney Junior has greenlit Mickey Mouse Clubhouse 2.0 (working title), a new incarnation of its former flagship series, which will premiere in 2025. Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television, shared the update during the Disney Junior & Friends Playdate event at the Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim.
The Emmy Award-winning preschool-targeted series originated in 2006. The new show’s description reads, “Mickey and pals welcome everyone back to the clubhouse for all-new adventure. The series combines the rich heritage of Disney's classic characters with state-of-the-art CG animation ”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream
Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...
Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till Monday
Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh likely to witness light to mo...
Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab
Fresh breach reported on Sutlej bank at Ghadum village in Ta...
MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified
75% attendance made mandatory for doctors