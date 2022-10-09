Mila Kunis lied about her age to bag That '70s Show

Black Swan star Mila Kunis has confirmed a longstanding rumour about how she landed her breakout role as Jackie Burkhart on That ‘70s Show. The actress revealed that in order to bag the role, she lied about her age. Kunis was 14 at the time, but according to a rumour she told the show’s creators that she was 18 years old in order to audition, as the network was only looking for older teen actors. — IANS