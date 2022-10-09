Mila Kunis lied about her age to bag That '70s Show

Black Swan star Mila Kunis has confirmed a longstanding rumour about how she landed her breakout role as Jackie Burkhart on That ‘70s Show. The actress revealed that in order to bag the role, she lied about her age. Kunis was 14 at the time, but according to a rumour she told the show’s creators that she was 18 years old in order to audition, as the network was only looking for older teen actors. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mega rejig, IAF gets new weapon systems branch
First such initiative by Air Force since Independence
Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims' families came with a rider
J&K Administration gave Rs 3 lakh each to the families of 12...
Kerala bans sale of all drugs by Sonepat firm
Four syrups suspected to be behind the deaths of 66 children...
Days after end of term, CBI quizzes former Governor Satya Pal Malik in 2 graft cases
Malik was examined after his five-year tenure as Governor en...
Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today
Difference between minimum (20.8 degrees Celsius) and maximu...