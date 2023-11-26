Mind game: Pankaj Tripathi calls Kadak Singh a very special project

IANS

Versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi, who will be seen as a man suffering from retrograde amnesia in the upcoming film Kadak Singh, has called it one of the most ‘special projects’. Directed by National Award-winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pankaj will be seen as AK Shrivastav, a man suffering from retrograde amnesia who gets caught in a web of lies as he tries to recover his memory.

During the ongoing 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the makers had launched the trailer of the film at the opening ceremony, along with the world premiere of Kadak Singh, under ‘Gala Premiere’ category, ahead of its release. “It was an honour to witness the world premiere of Kadak Singh at IFFI amidst a packed auditorium. It was my first time watching the film from the start to end and I could not hold back my tears,” he said.

He said that Kadak Singh is one of the most special projects he has been a part of.

“From its script and direction to its ensemble cast and music, everything about the film is special, so to witness a standing ovation and so much love from the audience meant a lot to the entire team, which has put its heart and soul into this film,” he said. The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, Paresh Pahuja, and Varun Buddhadev. It is set to premiere on ZEE5 on December 8.

