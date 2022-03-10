Mission Majnu gets a new release date

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna- starrer Mission Majnu will now release on the June 10. The production houses backing the film, RSVP and Guilty by Association made the release date announcement on their official social media account.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the espionage thriller set in the 1970s has Sidharth Malhotra essaying the role of a RAW agent who lead a covert operation on Pakistani soil.The film brings to the fore a fresh pair of Sidharth and Rashmika Mandanna. This is Sidharth’s next after the hit Shershaah.