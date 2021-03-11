Mitaali Nag, who is part of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, talks about her life and career

Can you tell us something about your background?

I was born and raised in Nagpur, Maharashtra. I came to Mumbai to become a singer. I did participate in some music-based reality shows. However, destiny had other plans for me and I got selected to play the protagonist in a TV show titled Afsar Bitiya.

Which is the landmark show in your career?

Nothing beats Afsar Bitiya. I have done so much after that, but even now people remember me as Krishna Raj and keep appreciating my work as an actor.

You are playing Devyani Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. How is your experience working in it?

Devi or Devyani is another role that people will remember me for. Characters like hers are not often seen on TV. I love playing Devi. She is child-like and the best part is I can be as animated or as subtle as I wish.

Did you face any struggles while performing the role?

Not really. I have a little one at home (Rudransh), who I keep observing a lot and use a lot of his mannerisms while I play Devyani.

The content on TV has changed over the years, what’s your view?

Yes, definitely. The audience has become more mature and aware. People want to watch meaningful content and hence the makers are presenting shows with some depth as well as social message. However, the emotions or the drama still stay the same.

Acting opportunities have increased along with the competition, right?

One has to be competitive and be updated with regard to the craft. Being active on social media has now become a part of an actor’s job. Having a social network always works positively. With time and opportunities, the competition surely increases.

Looks are very important for actors. What’s your take on this?

I always rate talent higher than looks. But there is no denying that looks do matter in our industry because it’s a visual medium. And there is nothing wrong in staying fit.

If not an actor, what would you have been and why?

I would have been a singer.

What is your dream role?

My debut role of Krishna Raj could have been any actor’s dream role. I feel blessed to get a break like that. I now aim to play a role where I get to reinvent myself as an actor, and which will inspire people to set realistic goals and achieve them.

Do you feel that an actor’s aspirations are not matching reality?

To each his own. I always say that one has to do a self-analysis before having any aspirations.

