Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani Chakraborty to debut in Hollywood

Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani Chakraborty is polishing her acting skills and will soon be making her debut in Hollywood.

The budding actor and upcoming LA-based starlet has been to top acting schools in USA and India. She started off with The Jeff Goldberg Studio in Mumbai and then went on to pursue acting and film production in Los Angeles, at the New York Film Academy, after which she also bagged two commercials.

Dishani said, “Choosing the unconventional path of starting my career in LA hasn’t been the easiest journey. But I have so much passion and drive for the stories I wish to tell and characters that I want to play that the thrill of it keeps me going. I’ve grown up learning so much from my father, and I hope to showcase that through my work.”

After graduating from Strasberg, Dishani went on to play the leading lady in the drama short film The Guest. —TMS