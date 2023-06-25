Mohit Kumar joins the cast of Sony SAB's Vanshaj

Sony SAB’s family drama, Vanshaj, gives the viewers a glimpse into the extravagant lifestyle of the Mahajan family. Mohit Kumar will soon be introduced to the show as the rebellious son of Vidur (played by Aliraza Namdar). Vidur is the right-hand man of the Mahajan family and is known for his loyalty. In contrast, despite being raised amidst the Mahajan family, Neil harbours a deep-rooted hatred towards them.

Talking about his role, Mohit Kumar says, “Neil is a rebel but shares a unique bond with his father, Vidur, and although they mean the world to each other, their loyalties differ. I am eagerly looking forward to bringing the various facets of Neil’s character to life.”