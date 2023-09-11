Mohsin Khan to join the cast of May I Come In Madam?

The dashing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor Mohsin Khan has been approached to play the parallel lead opposite Neha Pendse’s character, Sanjana in May I Come In Madam? This exciting development is expected to bring fresh intrigue to the show’s storyline.

Mohsin Khan’s charismatic looks and remarkable versatility have earned him a dedicated fan base, and his inclusion in May I Come In Madam is bound to be a treat for viewers. As the curtain rises on the new episodes of May I Come In Madam on September 26, audiences can look forward to the charming presence of Mohsin Khan, who is set to add a new layer of entertainment to the series.