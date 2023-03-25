Moments of joy: Celebration for team The Elephant Whisperers

Netflix India hosted a celebration for its Oscar winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ in Mumbai with filmmakers Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga on March 23. ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ made history by becoming the first film produced in India to win an Academy Award in the ‘Documentary Short Film’ category at the 95th Oscar Awards. To make the occasion even more special, Bomman and Bellie, the protagonists of the documentary, joined the press conference, coming all the way from the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Tamil Nadu.

Shared Kartiki Gonsalves, “The Elephant Whisperers is a very special film about the sacred bond between man and nature. Having grown up in this very space, I wanted the world to see and experience the immense beauty of this breathtaking landscape. Being celebrated at the Academy Awards feels so surreal.”