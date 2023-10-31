Monika Khanna reveals she didn't know about character sketches

IANS

Known for her work in Aasman Se Aage, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and Thapki Pyar Ki etc, actress Monika Khanna shared that she never had any formal training in acting and learnt everything on the sets.

Monikawill now be seen in the upcoming show Ikk Kudi Punjab Di.

“I don’t have any formal training in acting. When I came to Mumbai, I unexpectedly landed a role in a show. I had the privilege of working with senior artistes,” she shared. She added that she learnt by observing them and studying their performances.

“Everything I do in my shows, I’ve absorbed from the people I’ve worked with on set,” Monika said.

The Durga Aur Charu fame actress went on, “While I may not be able to articulate the learning process, I have picked up nuances and insights. I’ve observed how other artistes approach their characters and wondered how I would have interpreted those roles if I were in their shoes.”

“Initially, I didn’t even know that character sketches were created for roles, or that actors prepared for their characters in such depth. It gradually dawned on me that this preparation is essential before beginning a project. I’ve also learnt how challenging it can be to immerse yourself in a character and how it can impact your life,” she added.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with some incredible people who were not only talented but also humble and kind. They generously shared their insights, pointed out my weaknesses, and guided me on areas where I could improve,” she said.