America's Got Talent: Extreme Season 1 will air from Monday

The stakes have never been higher! America’s Got Talent: Extreme Season 1 was launched on Colors Infinity on September 19 and will air from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.
A spin-off of the well-loved America’s Got Talent, this reality show takes things to a whole new level of danger and thrill which simply cannot be confined to a stage. Some of the most talented stunt performers perform death-defying acts for the grand prize money of $500,000!
Created by renowned TV personality Simon Cowell, the show features popular actor Terry Crews as the host with Simon Cowell, WWE Superstar Nikki Bella, and multiple X Games gold medallist Travis Pastrana in the judging panel. One of the best stunts by the contestants of AGT: Extreme 1 includes Aaron Wheelz’s flip. With the objective of working for the betterment of the wheelchair sports community, he is here to win.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...