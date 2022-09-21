America's Got Talent: Extreme Season 1 will air from Monday

The stakes have never been higher! America’s Got Talent: Extreme Season 1 was launched on Colors Infinity on September 19 and will air from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

A spin-off of the well-loved America’s Got Talent, this reality show takes things to a whole new level of danger and thrill which simply cannot be confined to a stage. Some of the most talented stunt performers perform death-defying acts for the grand prize money of $500,000!

Created by renowned TV personality Simon Cowell, the show features popular actor Terry Crews as the host with Simon Cowell, WWE Superstar Nikki Bella, and multiple X Games gold medallist Travis Pastrana in the judging panel. One of the best stunts by the contestants of AGT: Extreme 1 includes Aaron Wheelz’s flip. With the objective of working for the betterment of the wheelchair sports community, he is here to win.

