Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up on his exit from Kundali Bhagya

Dheeraj Dhoopar has become a household name after essaying the role of Karan Luthra in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kundali Bhagya. Now, the actor is bidding farewell to the show. In a recent interaction, Dheeraj revealed, “KB (Kundali Bhagya) has given me name, fame and stardom. I am very attached to my character Karan Luthra. I am grateful to Ekta Kapoor for curating such an amazing character for me.”

Dheeraj added, “But moving on from the show was the demand of the script and the need of the hour. The makers and I mutually as well as amicably arrived at this conclusion. Coincidentally, the exit and getting other opportunities happened at the same time. I still can’t believe that I am no longer a part of Kundali Bhagya. The feeling is yet to sink in. I am bidding adieu to KB with a heavy heart but as I said, the time is opportune to embark on a new journey.”