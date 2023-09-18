Mr & Mrs Smith to premiere in 2024

Amazon Studios’ new series Mr & Mrs Smith is premiering in early 2024 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. From co-creators and executive producers Donald Glover (Swarm, Atlanta) and Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo), the series, a reimagining of the 2005 New Regency film, stars Glover as John Smith and Maya Erskine (PEN15) as Jane Smith.
Two strangers, John and Jane, have given up their identities to be thrown together as partners—in espionage and in marriage. Matched by a mysterious agency, each episode follows them on a new mission and new milestone in their relationship. When the cracks begin to show through, they must fight to stay together. Because in this marriage, divorce is not an option.
